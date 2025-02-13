Six/Seven Seater cars between Rs 15-30 lakh

Just because someone wants a seven seater car doesn’t mean they want a basic vehicle, so for the people with higher budget, we have brought together a seven seater car list which starts from Rs 15 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Tata Safari: Rs 15.50 lakh

The new Tata Safari bears no resemblance to the original Tata Safari, though the customers don’t seem to care. Built on the same platform as the Tata Harrier, the Tata Safari is a seven seater car, unlike the Harrier which is a five-seater. The Tata Safari is also available as a six-seater, though that option is only offered on the top-spec XZ+ trim. The Tata Safari gets a diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

MG Hector Plus: Rs 17.50 lakh

The MG Hector Plus is offered in a mind boggling 23 variants, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines and manual and automatic transmissions. The MG Hector Plus is one of the most feature-loaded seven seater cars in the segment, with an “Internet Inside” proudly proclaiming the existence of an embedded M2M (Machine to Machine) SIM card that enables 5G connectivity without a smartphone.

Force Motors Gurkha: Rs 18.00 lakh

The Force Gurkha is unique among its peers of seven seater cars in this price bracket, it comes with 4×4 as standard. Also, while most vehicles are designed as either a five seater or a seven seater car, the Force Gurkha three-door seats only four people, and it is the five-door model that is the seven seater car.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Rs 19.94 lakh

The first Toyota Innova in India to ditch the RWD platform in favour of a FWD one is also the first Innova with hybrid tech from the pioneers of the technology. It is loaded to the gills with features, and was designed for better road surfaces unlike the other Innova, though that’s not to say it can’t handle the rough stuff. Designed with the one car fits all philosophy, the Toyota Innova Hycross starts a new chapter for the Innova story in India.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Rs 19.99 lakh

Originally Toyota planned to replace the Innova Crysta with the Innova Hycross, but just like Porsche with the 928 and the 911, they decided to keep the aging platform around simply because of its love affair with the fleet operator community. They love the Innova Crysta for its longevity and robustness, however, this taxi image hasn’t hurt private sales in any way for the Innova Crysta.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Rs 25.51 lakh

While it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has much higher starting price because of one fundamental difference—it doesn’t get the non-hybrid engine options of the Innova Hycross, instead being offered as a hybrid-only vehicle. There are some minor differences in features, however. The Hycross Hybrid starts from Rs 26.31 lakh, which makes the Maruti Suzuki Invicto a tempting proposition.

BYD eMAX 7: Rs 27.50 lakh

The only electric seven seater car in this price bracket, the BYD eMAX 7 offers a viable alternative to customers who want an EV but also seven seats. Derived from the BYD e6, their first car in India, the BYD eMAX 7 offers a plethora of features and technology, but the inescapable fact is that this is the only electric seven seater car under 30 lakh, and if someone is looking for those two attributes, this is the only option.

Jeep Meridian: Rs 27.80 lakh

A seven seater car from a luxury brand, the Jeep Meridian is based on the Compass, but stretched to accommodate the third row of seats. It is called the Jeep Commander elsewhere, but since Mahindra owns that particular nameplate here, it’s rebadged as the Jeep Meridian for our market. It’s quite feature-loaded even in the base trim, but adding more luxury features or 4×4 pushes the price above our cut-off.

