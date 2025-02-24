Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger Get CNG Option

All variants of the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with the exception of the automatic variants and the Kiger’s turbo-petrol engine, will be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Renault India’s line-up has just received an alternative fuel option as the Kwid, Triber and Kiger can now be ordered as CNG versions. Do note that the option isn’t available pan-India just yet. They will be rolled out in a phased manner starting with Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Here are the prices compared to the standard petrol models:

Renault Kwid Renault Triber Renault Kiger Standard Prices Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh Prices with CNG Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh

(all prices are ex-showroom)

To get the CNG option, you’ll have to shell out Rs 75,000 more in the case of the Renault Kwid and Rs 79,500 for the Triber and Kiger. Also, the CNG option is available for the three models only with the manual variants with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Fortunately, you still get all the niceties of the top-spec RXZ variants on all three models.

While Renault haven’t revealed key CNG specifications for either model of their line-up, we expect a slight reduction in power and torque figures while running on CNG. For reference, the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is shared between the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, in standard form, but the Kwid puts out 68 hp and 91 Nm, compared to the 72 hp and 96 Nm for the “Energy” spec in the Triber and Kiger. In standard form, the Kiger also gets a 100-hp turbo-petrol option.

With the launch of a CNG option, the variant mix gets more diverse and potentially cleaner for Renault’s India line-up. As far as CNG rivals go, starting with the Kwid, it’ll take on the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso, with the Kiger having the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Tata Nexon for company. As for the Triber, there’s the Maruti Ertiga as its main CNG rival.

Also Read:

Renault Kwid Climber AMT Long-Term User Review Second Update