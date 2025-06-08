Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack Launched

Mini India has introduced the all-electric Countryman equipped with the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition enhances the standard Mini Countryman EV with a more aggressive and sporty design both to the interior and exterior. The Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack will be available in a highly limited run of just 20 imported units, and interested buyers can reserve one by placing a booking amount of ₹1.5 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to commence on June 10, 2025.

Drawing inspiration from Mini’s motorsport heritage, The Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack brings visual upgrades like a distinctive checkered-pattern grille and bumper, along with blacked-out 19-inch Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels. Additional JCW styling can be seen on the side skirts, rear spoiler, and door sills. The model also carries JCW badging featuring a checkered flag, which appears on the C-pillar and beside the front charging port.

Buyers can choose between two exterior color options: Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The latter also includes sporty black stripes to complement its dynamic appearance.

Inside, the JCW version of the Countryman Electric features a bespoke steering wheel with a dedicated boost mode, JCW sport seats upholstered in black Vescin/Cord combination, “Anthracite” black headliner, and red accents on the dashboard. The feature list carries over from the standard Countryman EV and includes a 9.4-inch circular OLED infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Mechanically, the JCW Pack does not alter the existing setup. The Countryman Electric continues with its 204 hp, 250 Nm front-wheel-drive electric motor, powered by a 66.45 kWh battery. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 km/h. Under the WLTP cycle, the EV offers a maximum driving range of up to 462 kilometers on a single charge.

In terms of charging, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in just 29 minutes using a 130 kW DC fast charger. When plugged into an 11 kW AC charger, a full 0 to 100 percent charge takes approximately 6.4 hours.

Additionally, the JCW Pack is also available for the Mini Cooper S in the brand’s lineup.

Story: Abhisu Poddar

Also Read: Mini Cooper S 2025 Review