Advertisement
Electric Vehicle (EV) Home Latest News New Launches News

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack Launched

Online Car India 0
Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack

Mini India has introduced the all-electric Countryman equipped with the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition enhances the standard Mini Countryman EV with a more aggressive and sporty design both to the interior and exterior. The  Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack will be available in a highly limited run of just 20 imported units, and interested buyers can reserve one by placing a booking amount of ₹1.5 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to commence on June 10, 2025.

Drawing inspiration from Mini’s motorsport heritage, The Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack brings visual upgrades like a distinctive checkered-pattern grille and bumper, along with blacked-out 19-inch Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels. Additional JCW styling can be seen on the side skirts, rear spoiler, and door sills. The model also carries JCW badging featuring a checkered flag, which appears on the C-pillar and beside the front charging port.

Buyers can choose between two exterior color options: Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The latter also includes sporty black stripes to complement its dynamic appearance.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack
Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack
Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack

Inside, the JCW version of the Countryman Electric features a bespoke steering wheel with a dedicated boost mode, JCW sport seats upholstered in black Vescin/Cord combination, “Anthracite” black headliner, and red accents on the dashboard. The feature list carries over from the standard Countryman EV and includes a 9.4-inch circular OLED infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack

Mechanically, the JCW Pack does not alter the existing setup. The Countryman Electric continues with its 204 hp, 250 Nm front-wheel-drive electric motor, powered by a 66.45 kWh battery. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 km/h. Under the WLTP cycle, the EV offers a maximum driving range of up to 462 kilometers on a single charge.

In terms of charging, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in just 29 minutes using a 130 kW DC fast charger. When plugged into an 11 kW AC charger, a full 0 to 100 percent charge takes approximately 6.4 hours.

Additionally, the JCW Pack is also available for the Mini Cooper S in the brand’s lineup.

Story: Abhisu Poddar

Also Read: Mini Cooper S 2025 Review

Online Car India

Website:

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *