Maruti Suzuki Swift Long Term Review – Welcome

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has joined our long-term test fleet and we will be testing it in the crucible of urban chaos.

Variant: Swift ZXi+ MT Dual-tone

Following a couple of weeks with it thus far, we have come to accept that crying about the need for more power is redundant. Yes, it is a three-cylinder engine and, no, it is not as powerful as it used to be. The good news is that the car handles brilliantly and its dynamic ability remains consistent.

In the simplest of terms, the Swift’s character still urges one to get into it simply to drive and not just because one has to go somewhere. Emission norms may have led to axing a cylinder but the Swift’s spirit remains intact. We feel that’s beautiful.