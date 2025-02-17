Hyundai and the Empowered Woman IV – Hana Khan, The Sky is No Limit

In a world where the gender gap still defines countless dreams, some women are refusing to let societal norms dictate their destinies. They are rewriting the rules, challenging stereotypes, and creating a ripple effect of change across traditionally male-dominated fields. From boardrooms to laboratories, the narrative of women leading transformative progress is becoming louder. Among such change-makers is Hana Mohsin Khan, a pilot whose story inspires with its defiance of convention and pursuit of empowerment. She spends time with us and the Hyundai Exter.

When we caught up with Hana on a Sunday evening, she had just landed after a long flight. But she wasn’t winding down—she had another flight to catch in just a few hours. ‘Does the shoot have to be at 6.00 am tomorrow or can it be a little later?’ she asked, juggling her commitments with a sense of humour that was as effortless as her dedication. Her calmness and unshakable energy make it clear—there’s no limit to what she’s capable of.

Our meeting the next morning was just as exciting. Hana was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Exter, a compact SUV she calls the perfect city companion. With its sleek design, premium feel, and practicality, the Exter suits her fast-paced lifestyle perfectly. It even won the prestigious Indian Car of the Year Award in 2024. The Exter seems just like Hana: graceful, powerful, and always moving forward.

Hana’s story began in Saudi Arabia, a country where societal expectations often dictated the roles women could play. But Hana never followed the rules. As a child, she was endlessly curious and refused to be limited by the idea that some things were off-limits for women. At high school, a teacher dismissed the girls in her class, saying they couldn’t possibly understand the complexities of engines, a subject reserved for boys. That comment lit a fire in Hana. She spent hours learning about engines from her father in the blazing heat and returned to school the next day to demonstrate her knowledge, leaving her teacher stunned. It was a defining moment that set the tone for the rest of her life: women are just as capable of mastering anything that’s deemed “men’s work”.

Hana’s path to aviation wasn’t straightforward. After graduating from high school in Uttar Pradesh, she pursued mass communication at the Delhi University, excelling in journalism and working with notable names such as Vinod Dua. Despite her success, the constraints of the media world left her yearning for more freedom. Her foray into entrepreneurship with a thriving event company seemed to provide that, yet it wasn’t until a chance encounter with pilots in Thiruvananthapuram that a dream got rekindled, one she had not realised she held. That’s where the dream of flying took flight.

Becoming a pilot wasn’t without its hurdles. Aviation has long been a male-dominated industry, but Hana faced every challenge head-on, drawing strength from her mother, who was always her “unwavering pillar”. ‘A woman supporting another woman creates magic,’ Hana says, crediting her mother with helping her transform dreams into clear, actionable goals.

One of the most pivotal moments in her journey came during her training in the USA in 2016. Hana was asked to park an aircraft solo—a task that seemed daunting at first. Doubts crept in, but her instructor’s insistence pushed her past her limits. She mastered the manoeuvre, learning an important lesson: in aviation, there is no difference between a man and a woman. A pilot is simply a pilot. From then on, she took to the skies with unshakable confidence.

Now, as she navigates both the skies and the roads, Hana’s journey continues to inspire. Behind the wheel of the Hyundai Exter, she enjoys the car’s smooth handling, premium interior, and thoughtful features such as the sunroof and digital instrument cluster. The car is more than just a mode of transport; it’s a metaphor for her journey—graceful, precise, and always moving forward.

As she reflects on her career, Hana is clear about one thing: she has never let her gender define her in the cockpit. Despite some passengers’ surprise at seeing a woman at the controls, Hana’s airline has always championed equality. For her, flying is not about gender, it’s about skill, passion, and freedom.

‘Flying gives me an unparalleled sense of freedom,’ Hana shares. ‘It empowers me, just like driving does. Empowerment means having the ability to make your own choices, free from societal constraints.’ Her advice to young girls is simple but powerful: ‘Be persistent with your dreams. Don’t just dream—work to make them a reality. Believe in yourself and you’ll soar to new heights. And always stay on the right path, just like the Exter’s navigation system that guided me to my destination.’

Story: Ruhi Gupta

Photography: Ankush Khanna