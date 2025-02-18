Honda Amaze v Maruti Suzuki Dzire v Hyundai Aura v Tata Tigor – Compact Sedans Compared

With the compact sedan segment getting a much-needed refresh here’s how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor stack up against each other on paper
The Indian automotive space has taken leaps and bounds in many areas, especially preferences for potential buyers. The trend had humble beginnings with small, reliable, frugal and affordable cars being the formula to SUVs becoming something of a monopoly in the country as of late. Amongst all this, sedans, especially the compact sedans, have lost some limelight in this space until now.
This segment has recently begun grabbing attention as Maruti Suzuki and Honda brought generation updates to the Dzire and Amaze respectively with Tata updating the Tigor. Considering this renaissance of sorts, here’s how the three compact sedans as well as the other rival, the Hyundai Aura, fare against each other on paper.
Dimensions
|Honda Amaze
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Hyundai Aura
|Tata Tigor
|Length
|3,995 mm
|3,995 mm
|3,995 mm
|3,993 mm
|Width
|1,733 mm
|1,735 mm
|1,680 mm
|1,677 mm
|Height
|1,500 mm
|1,525 mm
|1,520 mm
|1,532 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,470 mm
|2,450 mm
|2,450 mm
|2,450 mm
|Boot space
|416 litres
|382 litres
|402 litres
|419 litres
Interestingly, it’s a near dead-heat in terms of how long these sedans are as the Amaze, Dzire and Aura are identical, with the Tigor only falling short by 2 mm. The differences start showing up in other areas though as the Dzire is the widest, with the Tigor being the tallest and the Amaze offering the longest wheelbase amongst the four sedans. Another key aspect for a compact sedan is the boot space, and it is the Tigor that offers the most at 419 litres, with the Amaze very close behind.
Features
|Honda Amaze
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Hyundai Aura
|Tata Tigor
|Headlights
|LED projectors with LED DRLs
|LED headlamps with LED DRLs
|Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
|LED headlamps with LED DRLs
|Fog lamps
|LED
|LED
|No
|Yes
|Automatic headlights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wheel size
|15-inch alloy wheels
|15-inch alloy wheels
|15-inch alloy wheels
|15-inch alloy wheels
|Sunroof
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Shark-fin Antenna
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ORVM
|Powered with auto-fold
|Powered with auto-fold
|Powered with auto-fold
|Powered with auto-fold
|Key-fob operated trunk opening
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Infotainment system
|8-inch
|9-inch
|8-inch
|10.25-inch
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Wireless
|Wireless
|Wired
|Wireless
|Instrument Cluster
|Semi-digital with a 7-inch display
|Analogue with a colour MID
|Analogue with MID
|Fully digital
|Paddle shifters
|Yes (only for CVT)
|No
|No
|No
|Sound system
|Six speakers
|Six speakers
|Four speakers
|Eight speakers
|Automatic Climate control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Engine start/stop switch
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Footwell lighting
|No
|Yes (top-spec variant only)
|Yes, standard
|No
|PM 2.5 cabin air filter
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Rear A-C vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Rear-centre armrest
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Airbags
|Six (standard)
|Six (standard)
|Six (standard)
|Dual front
|360-degree camera
|No (Rear-view only)
|Yes
|No (Rear-view only)
|Yes
|Electronic stability programme (ESP)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill Start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX child-seat anchors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected car tech
|Over 37 functions
|Over 25 functions
|No
|No
|ADAS
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
As you can see from the above table, the Hyundai Aura falls behind in this department compared to its three other rivals even though it covers the basic fundamentals. As for the Amaze, Dzire, and Tigor, there are many similar bits but plenty that make each of them stand out. For starters, the Honda Amaze gets ADAS, paddle shifters and a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, while the Dzire gets an electric sunroof, with the Tigor getting a fully-digital instrument cluster, as well as more speakers and the biggest touchscreen of the lot.
Powertrains
|Honda Amaze
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Hyundai Aura
|Tata Tigor
|Displacement
|1.2-litre four-cylinder, petrol
|1.2-litre three-cylinder, petrol
|1.2-litre N/A petrol
|1.2-litre three-cylinder N/A petrol
|Power output
|90 hp
|82 hp / 70 hp (CNG mode)
|83 hp / 70 hp ( CNG mode)
|86 hp / 74.5 hp (CNG mode)
|Torque
|110 Nm
|112 Nm / 102 Nm (CNG mode)
|114 Nm / 95 Nm (CNG mode)
|113 Nm / 96.5 Nm (CNG mode)
|Transmission
|Five-speed manual/CVT automatic
|Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT
(CNG variant limited to manual)
|Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT
(CNG variant limited to manual)
|Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT
|Fuel efficiency (Claimed)
|18.65 km/l (MT), 19.46 km/l (CVT)
|24.79 km/l (MT), 25.71 km/l (AT)
|NA
|NA
It’s the Honda Amaze that packs the most punch out of the four compact sedans, with the Hyundai Aura offering more torque. Fuel efficiency figures for the Aura and Tigor haven’t been revealed yet, but it is the Dzire that edges ahead of the Amaze on paper in this department. That being said, the Amaze is the only one on the list that doesn’t get a CNG option.
Price range
|Honda Amaze
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Hyundai Aura
|Tata Tigor
|Price, (ex-showroom, India)
|Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh
|Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (includes CNG variants)
|Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh (includes CNG variants)
|Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (includes CNG variants)
Considering the Hyundai Aura hasn’t received a proper generation update, it isn’t surprising that the compact sedan is in the more affordable range. What’s impressive though is the Tata Tigor managing to keep itself competitive despite being the most recent sedan to get updates. Sure, the Honda Amaze’s price range looks steep, but you get a more modern interior, a refreshed design, more grunt and segment-first safety tech. In the end, it all comes down to personal preferences of the buyer, so which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.
Recent posts in Comparison