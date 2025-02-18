 

Home / Reviews / Comparison / Honda Amaze v Maruti Suzuki Dzire v Hyundai Aura v Tata Tigor – Compact Sedans Compared

Honda Amaze v Maruti Suzuki Dzire v Hyundai Aura v Tata Tigor – Compact Sedans Compared

by

 

With the compact sedan segment getting a much-needed refresh here’s how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor stack up against each other on paper

compactsedancomparotitle

The Indian automotive space has taken leaps and bounds in many areas, especially preferences for potential buyers. The trend had humble beginnings with small, reliable, frugal and affordable cars being the formula to SUVs becoming something of a monopoly in the country as of late. Amongst all this, sedans, especially the compact sedans, have lost some limelight in this space until now. 

This segment has recently begun grabbing attention as Maruti Suzuki and Honda brought generation updates to the Dzire and Amaze respectively with Tata updating the Tigor. Considering this renaissance of sorts, here’s how the three compact sedans as well as the other rival, the Hyundai Aura, fare against each other on paper.

Dimensions

Honda Amaze  Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor
Length  3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,993 mm
Width  1,733 mm 1,735 mm  1,680 mm 1,677 mm
Height  1,500 mm 1,525 mm 1,520 mm 1,532 mm
Wheelbase  2,470 mm  2,450 mm 2,450 mm 2,450 mm
Boot space 416 litres  382 litres 402 litres 419 litres

Interestingly, it’s a near dead-heat in terms of how long these sedans are as the Amaze, Dzire and Aura are identical, with the Tigor only falling short by 2 mm. The differences start showing up in other areas though as the Dzire is the widest, with the Tigor being the tallest and the Amaze offering the longest wheelbase amongst the four sedans. Another key aspect for a compact sedan is the boot space, and it is the Tigor that offers the most at 419 litres, with the Amaze very close behind. 

Features

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor
Headlights LED projectors with LED DRLs  LED headlamps with LED DRLs Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Fog lamps LED LED No Yes
Automatic headlights Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wheel size 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels
Sunroof No Yes No No
Shark-fin Antenna Yes Yes Yes Yes
ORVM Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold
Key-fob operated trunk opening Yes Yes No No
Infotainment system 8-inch 9-inch 8-inch 10.25-inch 
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Wireless Wireless Wired Wireless
Instrument Cluster Semi-digital with a 7-inch display Analogue with a colour MID Analogue with MID Fully digital
Paddle shifters Yes (only for CVT) No No No
Sound system Six speakers Six  speakers Four speakers Eight speakers
Automatic Climate control Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Yes No
Engine start/stop switch Yes Yes Yes Yes
Footwell lighting No Yes (top-spec variant only) Yes, standard No
PM 2.5 cabin air filter Yes No No No
Rear A-C vents Yes Yes Yes No
Rear-centre armrest Yes Yes Yes Yes
Airbags Six (standard) Six (standard) Six (standard) Dual front 
360-degree camera No (Rear-view only) Yes No (Rear-view only) Yes
Electronic stability programme (ESP) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Yes
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) No Yes Yes Yes
ISOFIX child-seat anchors Yes Yes Yes Yes
Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rear defogger Yes Yes Yes Yes
Connected car tech Over 37 functions  Over 25 functions  No No
ADAS Yes No No No

As you can see from the above table, the Hyundai Aura falls behind in this department compared to its three other rivals even though it covers the basic fundamentals. As for the Amaze, Dzire, and Tigor, there are many similar bits but plenty that make each of them stand out. For starters, the Honda Amaze gets ADAS, paddle shifters and a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, while the Dzire gets an electric sunroof, with the Tigor getting a fully-digital instrument cluster, as well as more speakers and the biggest touchscreen of the lot. 

Powertrains

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor
Displacement 1.2-litre four-cylinder, petrol 1.2-litre three-cylinder, petrol 1.2-litre  N/A petrol 1.2-litre three-cylinder N/A petrol
Power output 90 hp 82 hp / 70 hp (CNG mode)  83 hp / 70 hp ( CNG mode) 86 hp / 74.5 hp (CNG mode)
Torque 110 Nm 112 Nm / 102 Nm (CNG mode) 114 Nm / 95 Nm (CNG mode) 113 Nm / 96.5 Nm (CNG mode)
Transmission Five-speed manual/CVT automatic Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT

 (CNG variant limited to manual)

 Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT 

(CNG variant limited to manual)

 Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT
Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 18.65 km/l (MT), 19.46 km/l (CVT) 24.79 km/l (MT), 25.71 km/l (AT) NA NA

2025 Honda Amaze

It’s the Honda Amaze that packs the most punch out of the four compact sedans, with the Hyundai Aura offering more torque. Fuel efficiency figures for the Aura and Tigor haven’t been revealed yet, but it is the Dzire that edges ahead of the Amaze on paper in this department. That being said, the Amaze is the only one on the list that doesn’t get a CNG option. 

Price range

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor
Price, (ex-showroom, India) Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh  Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (includes CNG variants) Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh (includes CNG variants) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (includes CNG variants)

Considering the Hyundai Aura hasn’t received a proper generation update, it isn’t surprising that the compact sedan is in the more affordable range. What’s impressive though is the Tata Tigor managing to keep itself competitive despite being the most recent sedan to get updates. Sure, the Honda Amaze’s price range looks steep, but you get a more modern interior, a refreshed design, more grunt and segment-first safety tech. In the end, it all comes down to personal preferences of the buyer, so which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments. 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the author: Gaurav Davare

 

 

Recent posts in Comparison

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


1 × = seven

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *