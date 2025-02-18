Honda Amaze v Maruti Suzuki Dzire v Hyundai Aura v Tata Tigor – Compact Sedans Compared

With the compact sedan segment getting a much-needed refresh here’s how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor stack up against each other on paper

The Indian automotive space has taken leaps and bounds in many areas, especially preferences for potential buyers. The trend had humble beginnings with small, reliable, frugal and affordable cars being the formula to SUVs becoming something of a monopoly in the country as of late. Amongst all this, sedans, especially the compact sedans, have lost some limelight in this space until now.

This segment has recently begun grabbing attention as Maruti Suzuki and Honda brought generation updates to the Dzire and Amaze respectively with Tata updating the Tigor. Considering this renaissance of sorts, here’s how the three compact sedans as well as the other rival, the Hyundai Aura, fare against each other on paper.

Dimensions

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,993 mm Width 1,733 mm 1,735 mm 1,680 mm 1,677 mm Height 1,500 mm 1,525 mm 1,520 mm 1,532 mm Wheelbase 2,470 mm 2,450 mm 2,450 mm 2,450 mm Boot space 416 litres 382 litres 402 litres 419 litres

Interestingly, it’s a near dead-heat in terms of how long these sedans are as the Amaze, Dzire and Aura are identical, with the Tigor only falling short by 2 mm. The differences start showing up in other areas though as the Dzire is the widest, with the Tigor being the tallest and the Amaze offering the longest wheelbase amongst the four sedans. Another key aspect for a compact sedan is the boot space, and it is the Tigor that offers the most at 419 litres, with the Amaze very close behind.

Features

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Headlights LED projectors with LED DRLs LED headlamps with LED DRLs Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs LED headlamps with LED DRLs Fog lamps LED LED No Yes Automatic headlights Yes Yes Yes Yes Wheel size 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Sunroof No Yes No No Shark-fin Antenna Yes Yes Yes Yes ORVM Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold Powered with auto-fold Key-fob operated trunk opening Yes Yes No No Infotainment system 8-inch 9-inch 8-inch 10.25-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Wireless Wireless Wired Wireless Instrument Cluster Semi-digital with a 7-inch display Analogue with a colour MID Analogue with MID Fully digital Paddle shifters Yes (only for CVT) No No No Sound system Six speakers Six speakers Four speakers Eight speakers Automatic Climate control Yes Yes Yes Yes Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Yes No Engine start/stop switch Yes Yes Yes Yes Footwell lighting No Yes (top-spec variant only) Yes, standard No PM 2.5 cabin air filter Yes No No No Rear A-C vents Yes Yes Yes No Rear-centre armrest Yes Yes Yes Yes Airbags Six (standard) Six (standard) Six (standard) Dual front 360-degree camera No (Rear-view only) Yes No (Rear-view only) Yes Electronic stability programme (ESP) Yes Yes Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Yes Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) No Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child-seat anchors Yes Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear defogger Yes Yes Yes Yes Connected car tech Over 37 functions Over 25 functions No No ADAS Yes No No No

As you can see from the above table, the Hyundai Aura falls behind in this department compared to its three other rivals even though it covers the basic fundamentals. As for the Amaze, Dzire, and Tigor, there are many similar bits but plenty that make each of them stand out. For starters, the Honda Amaze gets ADAS, paddle shifters and a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, while the Dzire gets an electric sunroof, with the Tigor getting a fully-digital instrument cluster, as well as more speakers and the biggest touchscreen of the lot.

Powertrains

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Displacement 1.2-litre four-cylinder, petrol 1.2-litre three-cylinder, petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre three-cylinder N/A petrol Power output 90 hp 82 hp / 70 hp (CNG mode) 83 hp / 70 hp ( CNG mode) 86 hp / 74.5 hp (CNG mode) Torque 110 Nm 112 Nm / 102 Nm (CNG mode) 114 Nm / 95 Nm (CNG mode) 113 Nm / 96.5 Nm (CNG mode) Transmission Five-speed manual/CVT automatic Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT (CNG variant limited to manual) Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT (CNG variant limited to manual) Five-speed manual / Five-speed AMT Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 18.65 km/l (MT), 19.46 km/l (CVT) 24.79 km/l (MT), 25.71 km/l (AT) NA NA

It’s the Honda Amaze that packs the most punch out of the four compact sedans, with the Hyundai Aura offering more torque. Fuel efficiency figures for the Aura and Tigor haven’t been revealed yet, but it is the Dzire that edges ahead of the Amaze on paper in this department. That being said, the Amaze is the only one on the list that doesn’t get a CNG option.

Price range

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Price, (ex-showroom, India) Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (includes CNG variants) Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh (includes CNG variants) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (includes CNG variants)

Considering the Hyundai Aura hasn’t received a proper generation update, it isn’t surprising that the compact sedan is in the more affordable range. What’s impressive though is the Tata Tigor managing to keep itself competitive despite being the most recent sedan to get updates. Sure, the Honda Amaze’s price range looks steep, but you get a more modern interior, a refreshed design, more grunt and segment-first safety tech. In the end, it all comes down to personal preferences of the buyer, so which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.