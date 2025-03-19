CEAT SportDrive Tyre Range Gets New Tech Innovations in India

CEAT has debuted three new innovations in their SportDrive tyre range in India: Run-Flat tyres, CALM technology and ZR-rated tyres developed to handle speeds exceeding 300 km/h.

The CEAT SportDrive tyre range is engineered for luxury as well as high-performance cars and SUVs. Three new innovations present in this tyre lineup claim to improve the tyres’ overall capabilities and performance. CEAT’s CALM technology claims to reduce road noise and therefore result in a quieter cabin, and Run-Flat Tyres (RFT) add a layer of safety and convenience in the event of a puncture. They can run for 80 km at speeds of up to 80 km/h. CEAT also claim to be the first Indian company to introduce Run-Flat tyres, which are available in 225/40 RF18 and 225/55 RF17 versions.

The ZR-rated 21-inch SportDrive tyres are designed to cater to high-performance vehicles and can withstand speeds greater than 300 km/h. Quite a few luxury and performance cars run on 21-inch rims, a few examples of the same being the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé, Maybach EQS 680 SUV, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, Lotus Emeya and the Lexus LC500h. The market for such high-end cars is on the rise and therefore the requirement of capable tyres for the same is also ever-growing.

Tyres capable of operations at ZR speeds include the 315/40 ZR21 115Y XL SportDrive SUV, 275/45 ZR21 110Y XL SportDrive SUV and 285/45 ZR21 113Y XL SportDrive SUV. The tyres have a dual layer nylon overlay which CEAT claim reduces tyre growth at high speeds.

CEAT’s new premium tyre range will be available across many regions such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Ahmedabad.

The Run-Flat tyres are priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 whereas the 21-inch ZR-rated Ultra-High-Performance tyres featuring CALM technology are priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000

