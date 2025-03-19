BMW Group Archives Model Overviews Available Online

BMW Group Archives have created a comprehensive online archive of their models which will be available to the public as a historical product catalogue.

Available for the media, enthusiasts and fans of the group, BMW Group Archives have published a digital historical overview for use to the general public, supplementing the recently revised online archive with a comprehensive historical online product catalogue of the BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad brands. First, the overviews of Mini and BMW Motorrad brands were available to the public in 2021 and, now, the historical model overview of the BMW brand is now available online as well.

For the BMW brand, overviews of 424 models have been made available. This ranges from the BMW 3/15 hp model to the BMW 3 Series (E46), including BMW Z4 (E85/E86). A total period of 80 years (1928-2008) worth of cars and their archives were searched and prepared for the general public. In all brand areas, there are overviews of all classic vehicles with short and informative texts on model series, body variants and engines.

To achieve this publicly available archive and overview of so many old models, BMW Group Archives had to process 614 data sets and 524 images. The online archives are enriched with current images from the BMW Group Classic vehicle collection and the historic BMW media archive.

Katrin Gfrörer, Head of BMW Group Archives and Historic Vehicle Collection, said, ‘By making our complete historical model overviews available online, we meet a high external demand for historical product information that has existed for many years and maximizes customer satisfaction with another digital tool. In addition, most of the database in our online archive is publicly available on the BMW Group Archive website and can be used for information and research purposes. These measures impressively underline BMW Group Classic’s digitization strategy.’

Here are the links to access these historic archives, now made digitally available and accessible to the general public and enthusiasts alike.

BMW model overview: https://www.bmwgroup-classic.com/en/history/historic-modeloverview-bmw.html

Mini model overview: https://www.bmwgroup-classic.com/en/history/historic-modeloverview-mini.html

BMW Motorrad model overview: https://www.bmwgroup-classic.com/en/history/historic-modeloverview-bmwmotorrad.html

BMW Group Archive: https://bmw-grouparchiv.de/irc/

BMW Group Classic Website: https://www.bmwgroup-classic.com/en.html

