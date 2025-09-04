ARAI Announces Ambitious Test City that Replicates Indian Road Network for Testing ADAS

Located in a state-of-the-art facility in Takwe near Talegaon, Pune, the test facility will enable ARAI to test out advanced driver assistance features of a diverse array of vehicles in a controlled environment

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has announced the readiness of an ambitious Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) test city in Takwe near Talegaon, Pune. ARAI describes it as the country’s first dedicated proving ground built specifically for ADAS validation on Indian road conditions.

The facility will be formally showcased during The ADAS Show 2025, scheduled for December 12 at the Takwe campus. The event, organized by M/s Aayera, is expected to feature senior government representatives, industry leaders, and global automotive companies. Live demonstrations of ADAS technologies will be conducted during the event, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and traffic jam assistance.

Dr. Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI, said the test city will give manufacturers a safe and repeatable environment to evaluate systems before deploying them on Indian roads. He added that the project had been supported by the Ministry of Heavy Industries under its Capital Goods Scheme and would also encourage start-ups working on indigenous driver-assistance and autonomous technologies.

According to organizers, previous editions of the ADAS Show held at ICAT featured participation from manufacturers such as Honda, BMW, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and global suppliers including Bosch, ZF, Valeo, and NXP. This year’s edition will be the first to be held at ARAI’s new facility.

The new proving ground is seen as a significant step in strengthening India’s automotive testing and safety ecosystem.