All-new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid Revealed

The all-new Toyota Aygo X (pronounced “Aygo cross”) has been revealed for Europe with a new powertrain.

Story: Salman Bargir

The compact Toyota Aygo X is a subcompact crossover hatchback that aims to take on urban mobility head-on come what may. For the new model year, Toyota have decided to give their Aygo X a different heart.

The new Toyota Aygo X has been significantly revamped and will be offered with a hybrid powertrain combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor, which produce a peak system output of 116 hp. That’s 44 hp more than the outgoing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It is now Toyota’s smallest hybrid car and the first full-hybrid in its segment.

The Toyota Aygo X accommodates the larger powertrain and battery packs while retaining the predecessor’s boot capacity of 231 within the same 2,430-mm wheelbase. Toyota have accomplished this by making a few necessary changes. First, two battery packs have been positioned alongside each other across the width of the floor under the rear seats. Second, the auxiliary battery has been moved under the boot area for this purpose. Third, the front overhang has been extended by 76 mm to accommodate the larger powertrain.

For safety, the Toyota Aygo X is equipped with the standard active and passive features as well as a host of driver assistance systems and features that are backed by Toyota Safety Sense technology which can be updated over the air (OTA)

The exterior has an all-new front design for headlamps, hood as well as the front grille and the 18-inch wheels surrounded by black flared arches enhance the stance of the vehicle. The colours continue to be inspired by spices and this time are Cinnamon, Jasmine, Tarragon and Lavandula with Mustard for the GR Sport variant. The optional canvas roof design has been inspired by the front grille and has a gradation pattern.

The renewed interior has a clean simple design. The analogue instrument cluster has been replaced with a seven-inch digital display and the HVAC control panel has a sophisticated modern look. The Toyota Aygo X will be offered with a digital touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, hill-hold assist, ventilated seats, traction control, digital key, powered mirrors, and air-purifier depending on the variant. An electronic parking brake and two USB-C ports are standard across the range.

The GR Sport variant of the Toyota Aygo X, packing a sportier suspension set-up and more responsive steering, has been introduced as well. It has a distinct exterior and interior elements compared to the regular variants. On the outside it has the “GR family” G-pattern grille as well as distinct alloy wheels. Inside it gets black and grey accents along with embroidery for the seats.

The GR version by Toyota is, of course,inspired by motor sport and the world championship-winning Toyota GAZOO Racing team. Along with the powertrain, Toyota have implemented environment-friendly production methods and materials for the Aygo X. For instance the seats are made from “SakuraTouch” animal-free material crafted from recycled plastic and fabric.

The hybrid powertrain is similar—if not identical—to the powertrain offered in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. With the new engine, its compact dimensions and low weight, the 2025 Toyota Aygo X would not only be environment-friendly but also more economical and potentially fun to drive.

The Toyota Aygo X has been built on the Toyota Global New Architecture-B (TNGA-B) platform and is expected to be available in Europe by the end of 2025.

