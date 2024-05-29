992.II Porsche 911 Hybrid Arrives

The all-new Porsche 911 hybrid model arrives as a GTS in its latest 992.II guise with a larger displacement boxer engine. The entry Carrera gets an updated 3.0-litre boxer-six.

Porsche have fundamentally upgraded the iconic 911 sports car with “T-Hybrid”technology, packing a super-lightweight performance hybrid system, in GTS guise. The Carrera GTS, Carrera GTS Cabriolet, Carrera 4 GTS, Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet, and the Targa 4 GTS are now available to order. The entry 911, the Carrera, and its Cabriolet counterpart, also have order books open.

The new Porsche 911 hybrid Carrera GTS 992.II packs “T-Hybrid” technology uses a new six-cylinder turbocharged petrol boxer engine with enlarged bore and stroke dimensions of 97 x 81 mm for a displacement of 3.6 litres. The engine is paired with a 400-volt 1.9-kWh lithium-ion battery that feeds two motors: one 11-kW (15-hp) electric motor in the new wastegaste-free turbocharger and a larger and more powerful drive motor inside the eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch) automatic transmission producing 40 kW (54.4 hp) and 150 Nm. A 12-volt lithium-ion battery is also included for the lights and other onboard operational bits.

The high-voltage system in the Porsche 911 hybrid allows the air-conditioning compressor to be driven electrically and the belt drive to be omitted as a result, making the engine much more compact. And, the electrified turbocharger allows just one compressor to be used instead of two. Even so, the engine develops 485 hp and 570 Nm, with the added e-motor drive taking combined peak power to 541 hp and 610 Nm. That’s 61 hp and 40 Nm up on the outgoing 992 GTS, with a weight gain of just 50 kg. The 992.II 911 Carrera GTS Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 312 km/h, with a WLTP-rated efficiency of 9.5 km/l and 239 g/km of CO2.

The new entry Porsche 911 hybrid Carrera’s 3.0-litre boxer-six now adopts the 911 Turbo’s intercooler for improved efficiency and emission, and puts out 394 hp and 450 Nm, WLTP-rated at 9.9 km/l and 230 g/km. The new 911 Carrera Coupé goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package) and has a top speed of 294 km/h; an improvement of 0.1 seconds and one km/h respectively over its predecessor.

Moving from the powertrain to styling and equipment, the new 992.II Porsche 911 hybrid Carrera GTS adopts rear-axle steering as standard, increasing stability at high speeds and reduces the turning circle. The Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system is also integrated into the high-voltage hybrid system. This enables the use of an electro-hydraulic control system for greater precision and flexibility.

The exterior design sees targeted updates, mostly to improve aerodynamics and performance. These include model-specific bumpers and standard matrix LED headlights which, with integrated light functions and the characteristic four-point graphic, makes it possible to omit the front driving lights and make space for larger cooling vents. Also, a total of seven 19-/20-inch or 20-/21-inch wheel designs are available for the new 911.

Inside the coupé variants, the interior of the new 911 is a two-seater as standard, with a 2+2 seat configuration available as a no-cost option. For the first time, the 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster: a 12.6-inch curved display offers customisation and up to seven views, including an exclusive Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube Porsche dial design with a central tachometer.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera can be ordered as a Coupé and Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive. For the 911 Carrera GTS, all-wheel drive (4 GTS and 4 GTS Cabriolet) and the Targa body variant (Targa 4 GTS) are also available. These variants are equipped with PDK as standard. Expect an India price announcement shortly.