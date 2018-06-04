Volvo Cars Now in Kolkata

Kolkata is the latest city to receive a new Volvo Cars dealership as the Swedish company continues their aggressive expansion in India, which will see a new dealer partner launch every month for the next six months, with a target to double their market share by 2020.

Located in Rajarhat, the new 3S facility (sales, service and spares) is SPL Volvo, which boasts an 8,100 sq ft showroom and a 20,000 sq ft state-of-the-art service facility.

Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Kolkata is the gateway to the east and home to a lot of affluent families. It is a high growth potential hub that caters not only to the metropolis, but also to nearby markets. Having strong partners is the right step in achieving our mid-term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. I am confident that our partners SPL Volvo will help us in achieving our sales and service objectives in the market.”

Nikunj Sanwaria, Dealer Principal, SPL Volvo, said, “We are delighted to associate with Volvo Car India and have already generated a lot of interest in the market by getting good enquiry for Volvo cars. Customer Service is the core differentiator for us and we will strive to provide unmatched service for our customers. The entire range of Volvo cars will be retailed and serviced from our new facility.”

Volvo presently offer the V40 compact luxury hatchback, the V40 Cross Country compact crossover, the S60 luxury-sport sedan, the S60 Cross Country all-road sedan, the S90 luxury saloon, V90 Cross Country all-road estate, the XC60, and the XC90 full-size SUV, the latter of which is available with quite a few choice configurations. The all-new XC40 will also arrive in dealerships next month.

Assembly for the S90 saloon has also commenced at their facility near Bengaluru in India. The luxury saloon becomes the second SPA car to be assembled in the country, after the XC90.

