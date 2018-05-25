Toyota and Suzuki to Discuss Joint Projects

Toyota and Suzuki, have started discussions for partnership toward market development, technological development and vehicle production in India.

The two Japanese automobile manufacturers had previously concluded discussions towards a business partnership in February last year. The result of this discussion was the announcement of a mutual supply of vehicles for the Indian market and others around the world.

A number of topic were addressed at the meetings, such as, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will produce models developed by Suzuki for sale in India under both brand networks. Suzuki is in the development stage for a compact ultra high-efficiency powertrain where Toyota and Denso corporation will provide technological support. Other aspects like supply of models by both brands to some markets around the world and employment of both their networks for selling the products, and advanced cooperation in the logistics and service departments were also discussed.

Toyota president Akio Toyoda stated that Suzuki were the pioneers for Japanese cars in India. Together they would like to enhance the future society of mobility and to make ‘Make in India’ cars which are cherished in Africa and other countries around the world. Breaking from convention, Toyota have chosen a path that is created by one’s own hands. He added that Suzuki have the spirit of ‘Let do it’ and with this joint venture he would like to learn the ‘lets do it’ spirit.

Suzuki president Osamu Suzuki said “Under the leadership of President Akio Toyoda, Toyota was enthusiastic throughout our discussions regarding partnership sought by Suzuki, which was concerned about the development of advanced technologies. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation.”

Suzuki also said that Toyota arranged a series of intensive and meaningful discussions, and that they would be receiving much needed support for their powertrain, which is under development. He hoped that this venture would contribute to the success of both companies not just in India but in the global market too.

Story : Zal Cursetji