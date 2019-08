Renault Triber – Photo Gallery

The Renault Triber was recently unveiled globally in India. We headed down to the east coast of the country to see what this seven-seater from Renault was like up-close. Starting from the history-rich Mahabalipuram, we took a small road-trip all the way to the bustling town of Pondicherry. Here are a few of our favourite frames from the trip.

























Renault have opened booking for the Triber at a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the car is slated to be launched on August 28.