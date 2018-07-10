Porsche 911 GT2 RS Launched In India

Porsche have formally launched the most extreme road-legal 911 ever made, the 700-PS 991.II GT2 RS, at Rs 3.88 crore (base ex-showroom).

The GT2 RS, often referred to as the ‘Widowmaker’ was always an extreme car. Where the new car is considered to be just as easy to drive as any other 911, its predecessor, the first ever GT2 RS, from the 997 series, and its GT2 kin, have always had hairy turbo’d motors and manual transmissions – recipes for instant disaster if the chains were yanked the right way. However, it’s the thrill of driving something on the edge of reason balancing insane power and ultimate driving thrill that truly appeals to the inner petrolhead.

We’ve covered the details before, but the numbers speak for themselves: 700 PS from the 3.8-litre boxer-six twin-turbo petrol engine, 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and a top speed of 340 km/h. It also cracked the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a record 6’47.3 – quicker than the 918 hybrid hypercar, and well inside an ultra-competitive 6’50 on each run.

Even so, big power comes at a big price. The base price for this extreme track-ready road-car is Rs 3.88 crore. Add the Weissach package that brings several enhancements including magnesium wheels, and a roll-cage, and the price goes up by Rs 58.33 lakh (Rs 52.03 lakh without the roll-cage). More personalisation can add about another 20 lakh to the price depending on equipment and customisation selected. For instance, the front axle lift system (much needed for Indian roads) costs Rs 5.83 lakh, the Bose surround sound is Rs 2.78 lakh, the Chrono package with lap trigger is Rs 93,300, and choosing your dials in another shade, such as Guards Red, costs Rs 1.15 lakh. Add the Weissach pack, front lift system and the premium sound and you’re looking at Rs 4.55 crore (ex-showroom) and that’s without any personalisation.

However, for those seeking ultimate performance and thrill everyday, there are few alternatives at this price that can deliver the sort of exclusivity and engagement that the GT2 RS can. As with the last one, it won’t last long, you’ll have to contact your nearest Porsche Centre to snag one.

Story: Jim Gorde