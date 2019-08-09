Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is Now BS-VI Compliant

India’s highest-selling multi-purpose vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has now received a BS VI-compliant engine available from a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertigais now offered in a choice of six variants, including two automatic trims and four manual trims all equipped with a BS VI-compliant petrol engine. The Ertiga is the sixth car from Maruti Suzuki’s line-up to get a BS-VI engine following the Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire. The 1.3-litre diesel engine has been discontinued, also marking temporary discontinuation of the base LDi trim. The diesel range now begins with the VDi trim at Rs 9.87 lakh (ex-showroom) The new BS-VI norms kick in seven months from now and Maruti Suzuki have shown their commitment to environment-friendly vehicles by having the most cars in their line-up ready with the BS-VI units.

The BS VI-compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a reduction of nearly 25 per cent in emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx). The BS VI-compliant vehicles from Maruti Suzuki meets the stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emission limit of 60 mg/km. The BS VI-compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS-IV petrol as well. The BS-VI petrol cars from Maruti Suzuki have been extensively tested with BS-IV fuel and the results have shown no operational concerns.

Commenting on Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to offer advanced and clean technologies to customers, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we remain committed to a sustainable mobility. With the new BS VI-compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment. The BS-VI petrol vehicles will have substantial reduction in emissions thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. We are committed to ensure that our full product range will progressively be BS VI-compliant during the year, ahead of regulations coming into the effect.”

More than 70,000 units of the next-gen Ertiga have been sold since its launch in November 2018. This marks a 63 per cent growth compared to the same month in the previous year. The rise in sales of the Ertiga have helped the MPV be the best in its segment with average monthly sales of 8,300 units.

Story: Azaman Chothia