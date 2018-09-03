Mahindra Marazzo Launched Today

Mahindra have been teasing their new MUV, the Marazzo, for a while and now have finally launched the car at an event in Nashik. The event that was streamed live had the who’s who of the company present for the launch, including a holographic shark, pacing around the stage.

The design of the Mahindra Marazzo has been the effort of three continents, Tech Mahindra from India, Mahindra Auto North America (MANA) and famed Italian design house Pininfarina S.p.A. Mahindra said that they looked to the animal kingdom for inspiration for the design of the Marazzo, with the shark being chosen as the aptest. Hence the aforementioned shark making its presence felt on stage. Mahindra highlighted how the shark influenced the Marazzo’s design at the event, and the resulting design is definitely easy on the eye.

Feature-wise the Marazzo is well-endowed shall we say, with more and more features as you go up the range. The base model, called the M2, is no slouch though. Driver information system, Eco mode, Dual Airbags, the industry first ‘Surround Cool System’ and more. Surround Cool Technology is an innovate idea which might be picked up and adapted by other manufacturers. The system is essentially an overhead air-conditioner with airflow either direct or diffused, for a softer feel. Above the M2 are the M4, M6 and the top of the line M8. We will go in-depth into the models and features in our full review.

On the engine front, the Marazzo comes with a D15 1.5-litre BS-IV diesel engine that makes 123 PS at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Only a six-speed manual transmission is available for now, however, Mahindra say they will introduce an automatic, and even a petrol variant in about a year and a half with the new BS-VI engines. Seating is available with the standard seven-seater and for Rs 5,000 more, can be upgraded to an eight-seater variant. The M8 is only available as a seven-seater.

Pricing is what most people want to know about. Mahindra have priced the base M2 at Rs 9.99 lakh, the M4 at Rs 10.95 lakh, the M6 at Rs 12.40 lakh and the top-line M8 at Rs 13.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and have been listed as introductory prices. The Marazzo is up against the likes of the Honda B-RV and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and from the initial look it will provide some competition to these more established people carriers in the Indian market.

Story: Zal Cursetji