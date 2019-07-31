Lexus LC Coming to India

The sportiest, sharpest designed coupe from the premium Japanese carmakers, the Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h, are set to arrive on Indian shores in the near future.

Lexus LC 500

The LC 500 is the more raw iteration is powered by a big 5.0-litre natural-aspirated V8 making all of 471 hp at 7,100 rpm and a peak torque of 540 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a 10-speed – that’s right, 10 – Sport Direct Shift automatic with paddle-shifter and a manual mode. Needless to say, this V8 brings the rumble to accompany those gorgeous lines.

Lexus LC 500h

The LC 500h is the hybrid version of the LC sport-luxury coupe. It uses the Multi-stage hybrid system which combines a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric drivetrain. Together, they make 359 hp and approximately 550-600 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a unique 10-speed automatic transmission, which itself comprises a four-speed automatic gearbox and a CVT. Working together, the two gearsets alter output in four stages to utilize the V6 engine’s output across the entire speed range. The Multi-stage Hybrid System allows for more electric assist at lower vehicle speeds, and it enables the LC 500h to operate with the gasoline engine off at speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Also read: Lexus LS 500h Road Test Review

The new Lexus LC is now being updated with technology such as reprogrammed shift logic for 10-speed automatic transmission, having the range of the Adaptive Variable Suspension expanded for enhanced ride comfort, a revised Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS) and changes to the aluminium steering support bracket. The updated programming is designed to provide smoother shifts at part-throttle while still offering more forceful gear changes at wider throttle openings.

The Lexus LC is surely a good-looking and sleek car which gets the unique mesh grille that spreads across the front. The large glass panel and blacked-out rear pillars create a floating roof appearance. A carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof is optional for an even more exotic look. The tail-lamps have been crafted and inspired by the glow of a jet’s afterburners. The triple-projector LED headlamps up front are just half the size of conventional headlamps. The colour options available include Caviar, Obsidian, Smoky Granite Mica, Atomic Silver, Liquid Platinum, Ultra White, Infrared, Autumn Shimmer and Nightfall Mica.

The interior of the Lexus LC gets a 10.3-inch high-resolution split-screen multimedia display that gives access to audio or climate controls and various systems including the next-generation voice-activated navigation system. The new Apple CarPlay compatibility offers customers access to the interface from their iPhone through the vehicle’s multimedia display. Customers can use the convenience of Alexa on the road with Alexa integration. Offering added in-vehicle convenience, Alexa even syncs to the navigation system to provide on-the-go recommendations.

The 2020 Lexus LC will be launched in India in the near future for a price of approximately Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Azaman Chothia