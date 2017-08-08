Audi India offers special deals to beat proposed cess hike



Since luxury cars are set to become more expensive, Audi India offers limited-period low EMI schemes and discounts on its top selling models



This ‘Unbeatable’ offers is on their popular cars like the Audi A3, Audi Q3 and Audi A4; and includes EMIs starting at as low as Rs 24,999, complimentary insurance for the first year, three years service plan coupled with an additional two years of extended warranty. Apart from this customers also attractive rate of interest of 7.99 per cent and exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh. (Also read: GST rate hiked for luxury cars)

Commenting on the limited-period offers Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, “Keeping in mind the proposed increase in cess, this is an opportune time to join the Audi family and additionally also benefit from the privileges of the Audi Club India. Customer Delight is at the centre of Audi’s focus and we are sure that the current offers will delight the Audi enthusiasts. The Audi A3, Q3 and A4 are the perfect entry into the brand Audi and fantastic gifts during this festival and wedding season.”