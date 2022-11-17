PMV Eas-E launched for Rs 4.79 lakh

PMV Electric have launched its new four-wheeler PMV Eas-E at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings can be done on the official website for a token amount of Rs 2000 and the first 10,000 customers can purchase the EV for an introductory price. PMV claims an order pipeline of over 6000 from the domestic and international market and deliveries are to commence by the third quarter of 2023.





The Eas-E EV is a microcar or quadricycle that has two seats with four doors offering ingress and egress from either side for the passenger and the driver. It houses a 48V lithium-ion battery coupled with an IP67-rated permanent magnet synchronous motor that makes 13 hp and 50 Nm of torque, all that power sent to the front wheels. It has a top speed of 70 km/h and does a 0-100 km/h in just under five seconds. The company claims a range of 160 km on a single charge and a full charge takes less than four hours.



The Eas-E EV is 2915 mm long, 1157 mm wide, 1600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2080 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm. It is built on a high tensile tubular space frame, comes shod with 13-inch wheels with disc brakes and it tips the scales at 575 kg.

At a glance, the Eas-E EV looks stout. A blanked-off grille flanked by LED DRLs and right beneath the DRLs are the two round headlamps. The profile has been kept clean, a simple design with a crease on the shoulder line. The rear has an LED light bar with tail light and auxiliary lights lower down on the rear bumper.

Noteworthy features include LCD instrument cluster, infotainment display with smartphone tethering and navigation, drive modes, remote parking assist, regenerative braking, sing-pedal driving and cruise control to name a few.



The PMV Eas-E EV will be manufactured at their plant in Pune and will be offered with a three year or 50,000 km warranty. It is offered in single and dual-tone paint options.

Story: Sumesh Soman

