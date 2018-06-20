Volvo to Use Recycled Plastics by 2025

With the green movement being very much part of the automotive industry’s future, Swedish car manufacturer, Volvo, have announced their ambition to use recycled plastics from the year 2025 onwards.

The car manufacturer recently unveiled a demo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV with several of its plastic components made from recycled materials. The car looked identical to the existing model and showcased how the use of recycled materials is possible. Furthermore, Volvo have also urged auto industry suppliers to develop next-gen components using recycled materials.

“Volvo Cars is committed to minimising its global environmental footprint,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars. He added that, “Environmental care is one of Volvo’s core values and we will continue to find new ways to bring this into our business. This car and our recycled plastics ambition are further examples of that commitment.”



At the Ocean summit during the Gothenburg Volvo Ocean Race stopover, Volvo revealed the demonstration XC60 SUV with the recycled plastics. The Ocean race focuses on sustainability and it partners with the the United Nations Environment Clean Seas campaign. The campaign is called ‘Turn the Tide on Plastics’.

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment stated, “Extensive recycling and reuse of plastic is vital to our efforts to turn the tide on plastic pollution. Volvo’s move to integrate plastic waste into the design of their next fleet of cars sets a new benchmark that we hope others in the car industry will follow. This is proof that this problem can be solved by design and innovation.”

Earlier, Volvo announced a commitment to electrify their entire new range post 2019 and have even aimed to have their fully-electric cars make up half of their global sales by the year 2025.

New Volvo S60 Drops Diesel Engine

The Swedish manufacturer’s engine plant in Skövde, Sweden has become the first climate-neutral facility, which means the company removes as much carbon-dioxide from the atmosphere as it generates. Volvo also aim to have an entire climate-neutral operation by 2025.

Story: Zal Cursetji