Jaw-dropping New BMW 7 Series

The new BMW 7 Series has been unveiled and it boasts a large front grille and a slew of updates.

Change is inevitable and the new BMW 7 Series has been introduced about four years since its predecessor first arrived. It has undergone a facelift and then some. New styling, new features, more safety and updated engines have made their way on to and in to the car which, even then, prepared us for the next coming of the luxury saloon. Making its debut in China – which accounted for 44 per cent of the 7 Series’ global sales last year – the new BMW 7 Series, in G11 and G12 LCI (facelift) model guises, intends to once again challenge at the very top of the luxury saloon segment.

The large front grille is reminiscent of the one on the X7, but draws opinions from both sides when it comes to appearance. Where the X7 is a massive SUV, the 7 seems a more slender, shapely offering. Nevertheless, it’s here and we will talk about it. It still features the active vents to facilitate cooling on demand while improving aero efficiency when needed. The construction of the car also retains the CarbonCore tech its G11/G12 predecessors used, with components made from CFRP (carbon-fibre reinforced polymer) used at critical sections of the monocoque frame – such as the A-pillars and roof line – to not just strengthen but also lighten and optimize the width of the sections. The laminated glass is 5.1 mm thick and is now used on the windscreen, side windows and rear window, enhancing cabin sound insulation.

The new BMW 7 Series has a cabin refreshed with even more technology and comfort features. Driver assistance systems are improved further with the Driving Assistant package as standard, offering camera and radar-based assistance systems such as cruise control with braking, collision and pedestrian warning with city braking, lane departure and lane change warnings, speed limit info, rear collision prevention and cross traffic alert, among others. The optional Driving Assistant Professional also brings in active cruise control with stop and go functions, as well as navigation data-linked speed management, steering and lane control assistance, cross traffic alert with priority warning and wrong-way warning systems as well. A head-up display and night vision assist are also on offer. The L models get further options for an enhanced rear seat experience in terms of comfort and entertainment.

The BMW Personal Assistant comes with the BMW Connected and ConnectedDrive suite and makes life even easier on the move. Invoke the assistant with “Hey, BMW” or a name can be assigned, too. For instance, saying “Hey BMW, I’m cold” will prompt the the car to adjust the temperature inside accordingly. The Caring Car function includes vitality and relaxation programmes, which activate a carefully orchestrated combination of various functions – such as the air conditioning, seat massage, fragrancing or music – to refresh or relax the driver while they are at the wheel.

Coming to the powertrain choices, the new BMW 7 Series has two petrols, one petrol hybrid, and three diesels for now. The 750Li xDrive gets the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 530 PS and 750 Nm, the same spec engine as the one in the M850i xDrive. That’s 80 PS and 100 Nm up, with the torque band of 1,800-4,600 also 300 rpm wider than earlier (2,000-4,500 rpm).

The M760Li xDrive gets a tweaked 6,592-cc, twin-turbo, V12 petrol engine with 585 PS and 850 Nm – down 25 PS, but up 50 Nm on its predecessor. The power also arrives 250 rpm earlier. The torque peaks 50 rpm higher (1,600 rpm instead of 1,550) and stays until 4,500 rpm, 500 rpm lower than earlier. However, the weight has dropped by 35 kg, so the power-to-weight ratio has actually gone up to 263.5 PS/tonne.

The all-new 745Le marks a return of the popular ’45’ designation and combines the 3.0-litre, TwinPower Turbo, in-line six, petrol engine, making 286 PS and 450 Nm, with a new, more powerful 83-kW electric motor that puts out 113 PS and 265 Nm. The peak combined output is 394 PS and 600 Nm. BMW EfficientDynamics also makes use of eDrive technology and hybrid-specific start/stop system. The 745Le will travel up to 55 km on pure electric power, or get up to a top speed of 140 km/h. Standard performance sees the 2,035-kg hybrid saloon hit 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and get up to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. The fuel consumption figure is as low as 45.45 km/l. The 50-kg heavier xDrive model with all-wheel-drive manages 5.1 seconds and a pure electric range of 54 km.

The 730d, 740d and 750d use the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine with BluePerformance emission control technologies and have a varied forced induction set-up. The 730d is available in L and xDrive variant derivatives, and uses a single turbocharger to deliver 265 PS and 620 Nm – unchanged figures from the G11/G12 generation. The 740d and 750d are only available with xDrive and only have wheelbase choices. The 740d uses two sequential turbochargers to deliver 320 PS and 680 Nm. The 750d is the most powerful diesel six in production. It uses two turbos for each stage of the two-stage setup – so four turbos – and piezo injectors with pressure in excess of 2,500 bar to put out 400 PS and 760 Nm.

All new BMW 7 Series models use the eight-speed sports automatic transmission, with the 745e models adopting different ratios.

The new BMW 7 Series will be introduced in India later this year following its global rollout. BMW India have the all-new X4 compact sports activity coupé and the all-new X7 full-size luxury SUV lined up for launch next.

Story: Jim Gorde