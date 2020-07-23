All-new, all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV Arrives 1 September

The full-electric Skoda Enyaq iV is the first Czech model on the MEB platform and is set for a global digital reveal on 1 September.

Skoda Auto have been busy and a lot of their efforts are turning up in this year. From an exciting new Slavia concept sports car, to the new Skoda Enyaq all-electric SUV, there has been a wide spectrum of change. In India, specifically, the onslaught keeps getting stronger. The new 1.0 TSI turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine is a global phenomenon and we’re glad to see it here too, and under several bonnets – the new Rapid TSI, and the Polo and Vento duo as well. The Karoq and Superb underlined their more premium presence as well.

The Skoda Enyaq iV, then, is the latest to arrive from the Czech, who celebrate 125 years of existence this year. Remember the old tagline, when the Octavia commercials went live? “Obsessed with quality since 1895”. Can’t argue with that. Fast forward to the near future and the new Skoda Enyaq is the first all-electric SUV and the Czech brand’s first series-production vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB (Modularen Elektrifizierungs Baukasten or Modular Electric Toolkit). The new silhouette shot released offers a peek at their most important new model this year.

The Skoda Enyaq iV combines the brand’s virtues – generous space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions and combines them with a sustainable yet fun driving experience. The proportions highlight a short front section and an elongated roofline that create a dynamic exterior while offer a generous amount of space. The new SUV has a similarly spacious interior as the Kodiaq, but is actually shorter in length than an Octavia.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, with three battery sizes and five power levels. The Enyaq iV can be charged quickly, with a maximum capacity of 125 kW and will offer a driving range of up to 500 km (WLTP).

The presentation of the new Skoda Enyaq is a highlight of the celebrations marking the company’s 125th anniversary and the premiere will be broadcast live from Prague on 1 September 2020 on the Skoda storyboard and their social media channels.