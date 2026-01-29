Continental CrossContact A/T² Tyres Introduced

The Continental CrossContact A/T² tyres cater to SUVs and 4×4 vehicles, to aid in tackling mud, gravel, sand, wet highways or rocky trails

Just because you have an SUV or a 4×4 vehicle, doesn’t mean you can freely take on roads less travelled freely as without the right tyre, it can quickly turn into a sticky situation. To try and aid that, Continental Tires have launched the CrossContact A/T², all-terrain tyres in the country.

These tyres can be had in sizes ranging from 215/70 R15 to 285/60 R18, catering to a range of SUV and 4X4 models. The aim of these tyres is to offer a fine balance of on-road comfort and off-road capability across a variety of surfaces that includes mud, gravel, sand, wet highways or rocky trails.

Diving deeper into the key elements of the CrossContact A/T² tyres, it features what Continental calls a BlackPaw compound that allows the tyre to maintain its elasticity and consistent performance across a variety of temperatures as well as dry and wet surfaces. It’s also claimed to have self-cleaning shoulders that as the name suggests feature open tread patterns to help eject slush, debris and muddy elements. On top of self-cleaning capabilities, the tread block geometry is claimed to be designed in order to mitigate the hydroplaning effect and keep braking performance optimal. Of course, one of the challenges of all-terrain tyres is how it is able to resist potential cuts and abrasions while going on tough trails and the sidewalls of the CrossContact A/T² tyres are claimed to be reinforced to reduce such potential circumstances to maintain its durability.

These tyres can be availed across Continental’s authorised dealerships and over 200 brand stores nationwide. The launch itself coincided with a track day event at Dot Goa 4×4 where the tyres were put through a variety of off-road related challenges which you can stay tuned to this space for our first impressions.