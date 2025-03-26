All-new Nissan Five-seater SUV to be Unveiled in Early 2026

Nissan’s new five-seater compact SUV is slated for a 2026 unveil and an all-new seven-seater MPV will come later this year.

Nissan’s previously announced future India line-up with two C-SUVs, an affordable EV, as well as the already launched new Magnite and X-Trail has just expanded with the addition of an upcoming seven-seater MPV. The five-seater C-SUV slated for 2026 could be a potential rival for the Hyundai Creta and will be Nissan’s next attempt at cracking the space; with the previous attempt being the Nissan Kicks.

The teasers of the SUV reveal a Nissan Patrol-inspired styling with a modern and slightly geometric front fascia. From the teaser images, the seven-seater MPV almost appears to potentially be a badge-engineered version of the Renault Triber.

Nissan India say that they are on track to have four products across B/C and D-SUV segments ready for Indian customers by 2026.

Read more: Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Unveiled