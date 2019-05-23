Renault Kwid Climber AMT Long Term User Review

We’ve got the new Renault Kwid Climber AMT joining our long term car fleet and we’ll be bringing you regular updates on how it fares in the coming months.





When the boss said my new long-term had arrived, I went down to the garage, eager to see which car I would be driving around for the next few months. What awaited me was a bright blue Kwid Climber with a few streaks of orange. My first impression was that my previous long-termer (Kwid 1.0 RxL) had made some tasteful choices at the auto salon. Jokes apart, this car has begun its life in my garage on a positive note. (Also read: Renault Triber To Be Unveiled in India)

It has all the advantages of the regular Kwid along with the convenience of an AMT. As before, I continue to pick my way through crowded streets quite easily albeit with more attention from passers-by than before. Come Christmas, my family has a small trip planned and, hopefully, it will help me assess the car’s performance on the highway. Until then, it is just the daily commute to and from office and grocery shopping for me. (Also read: 2019 Renault Kwid Gets New Infotainment System and Safety Features)

The Renault Kwid Climber 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine makes 68 PS and 91 Nm and our long term car comes with a five-speed automated manual transmission. This makes it very convenient for city use. The other thing I like about this car is that it offers a huge 300-litre boot, which expands to 1,115 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The Renault Kwid available with two enigne options and a range of variants. Our long term Renault Kwid Climber AMT is priced at Rs 4.63 lakh. The ex-showroom prices of these models are mentioned below:

Renault Kwid 0.8-litre

Standard at Rs 2.66 lakh

RXE at Rs 3.09 lakh

RXL at Rs 3.35 lakh

RXT-O (MT) at Rs 3.82 lakh

Renault Kwid 1.0-litre

RXT-O (MT) at Rs 4.04 lakh

RXT-O- (AMT) at Rs 4.34 lakh

KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L Sce at Rs 4.33 lakh

KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L Sce at Rs 4.63 lakh

Story: Ramnath Chodankar