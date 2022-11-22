2023 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched at Rs 5.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki have launched the updated Eeco at a starting price of Rs 5.13 lakh and the top trim is for Rs 6.40 lakh.



PriceThe Eeco equips the 1.2-litre K-series engine that makes 81 hp and 104 Nm of torque. The car is also offered in a CNG guise with the same engine that makes 72 hp and 95 Nm of torque, both variants get a five-speed manual transmission. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 19.71 km/l over the outgoing model that delivers a 16 km/l average. And for the CNG variant, the company claims a frugality of 26.78 kg/km. A hike of 6 kg over the current CNG variant.



New features include a digital instrument cluster carried over from the sibling models like Celerio and S-Presso. Centre console gets rotary knobs for AC functions, integrated headrests, dual-tone interiors, 32-litre tank, 60-litre boot space, front disc brakes and cabin air filter.



In terms of safety, the car comes with headlamp levelling, side impact beams, seatbelts for all passengers, reverse parking sensor, ABS with EBD and dual airbag.



Maruti Suzuki has been recently launching factory fitted cars from their stables, the first to get these were the Baleno and the XL6. And recently the Alto K10 also got a CNG engine. A similar move for the Toyota Glanza can also be expected in the near future.



Maruti Suzuki also recalled 9000 units of the Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis to fix a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin for the cars manufactured from August 3 and September 1, 2022.



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Force Motor’s Urbania





