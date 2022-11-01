Maruti Suzuki launches CNG Baleno and XL6



Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG Baleno for Rs 8.28 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.21 lakh, the CNG XL6 is for Rs 12.24, available only in the entry level Zeta trim. The company already sells Swift, Wagon R, Alto K10, Celerio, S-presso, Eeco and Ertiga with factory fitted CNG kits, the new addition to the pack will be the first two from Nexa.

Baleno’s K12N, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission has been tweaked for CNG and puts out 77.5 hp and 98.5 Nm of torque which is a bit low when compared to its petrol variant. The CNG guise can only be had in the mid spec Delta and Zeta trims. The petrol variant produces 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The company claims an average of 30.61 km/kg





The XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre, K15C petrol engine that makes 88hp and 121.5 Nm of torque in the CNG guise and 103 hp and 137 Nm of torque in the petrol guise. The XL6 CNG variant comes with a 5-speed manual and the company claims an average of 26.32km/kg.



In terms of features, the Baleno CNG gets a 7-inch infotainment display, voice recognition, connected car tech with OTA, start/stop button, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps and when it comes to safety, it comes with a reverse camera and six airbags.





The XL6 CNG gets cruise control, push-button start, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but it misses out on 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats and tyre pressure monitoring systems to name a few. It is a minor niggle cause these are offered on higher trims.



The CNG conversion of Baleno will also invite the same pattern for the Toyota Glanza and they will lock horns head on in the market, Baleno also competes against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz to name a few.





