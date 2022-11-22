Force Motors Names its Next-Gen Shared Mobility Platform Urbania

Force Motors has named its next generation shared mobility platform as Urbania. Till now code named as T1N, the new name was revealed at the dealers meet held at Indore where select dealers from India and abroad were invited for a plant visit and test rides.





The Urbania is powered by the proven Mercedes derived 115 hp, BS6 compliant, Common Rail Diesel engine, offering peak torque of 350 Nm over a wide range starting from 1400 to 2200 rpm. The Urbania platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside ensuring least NVH in passenger compartment. Urbania also comes with independent front suspension with transverse springs. It also gets signature day running LEDs, projector lamps and tail lamps with light guide technology.

This product was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 but on account of the COVID pandemic and its cascading effect the launch was delayed. Serial production has now commenced at the new manufacturing facilities created for this platform. The first lot of vehicles will be shipped to dealerships by the next fortnight.

The Urbania offers crash and rollover compliance with air bags for driver and co-driver. In addition, Urbania comes with large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ESP, ABS, EBD and ETDC offering unmatched safety for its passengers. The creation and development of Urbania’s ground up modular monocoque van and the setting up of the manufacturing facilities has been done with a total investment of over Rs.1000 Crores.

The Force Motors team working on the development of Urbania extensively consulted with leading technology specialists, domain experts across the globe, in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, and USA to improve, refine and validate this platform made in India, so as to match international performance expectations. The Urbania has been developed with global aspirations, it is design protected for plying in select markets of Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America where the Urbania is expected to be an excellent value proposition vis a vis high premium products from Europe, Far East and USA.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breaks Cover Globally