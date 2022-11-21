Toyota Innova Hycross Breaks Cover Globally

Toyota have taken the wraps off the Innova Hycross globally and a week later it will make its way to India. The car will be offered with hybrid and ICE power trains.





The car gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 152 hp and 187 Nm of torque that is coupled with an 83 kW motor and makes a combined output of 186 hp. The non hybrid variant houses a 1987-cc engine that makes 174 hp and 205 Nm of torque that mated to a CVT. The car is likely to have a complete electric drive mode on offer on the hybrid variant.

The Innova has moved up to the TNGA platform, rear-driven and ladder frame chassis has made way for front driven monocoque chassis setup and that will impact the whole experience of ride quality in a significant manner. The vehicle can be expected to be localised to keep the total cost of the vehicle competitive.



The images show the upright stance of the front bumper with a hexagonal grille flanked by swept back LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Right below the headlamps there is a large housing for the fog lamps with air dams. The bonnet shows many lines and creases that depicts a sporty character. The boxy and erect stance is further accented by flared wheel arches and lines that run across the length of the car. The rear section has an LED strip running across the width of the car with LED tail light setup. The gets a panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable seats, wireless charging, and captain seats for the passengers, 9-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.



In terms of safety, the car gets Adaptive Cruise Control, ABS with EBD, Lane Keeping Assist, three-point seat belts for all passengers and disc brakes on all wheels as standard. The Innova Hycross will take on the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens. A price tag north of the Rs 20 lakh can be expected on the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Story: Sumesh Soman

