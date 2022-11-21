Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Launched for Rs 5.95 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in the CNG guise for Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom), available in the VXi variant only. The car is one of the top-selling in country and clocked a sales of 21,000 units in the last month.





The Alto K10 equips the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 57 hp and 82 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The same engine in petrol guise makes 65 hp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a frugal figure of 33.85 km/kg for the CNG variant.



The Alto K10 comes with features like Smartplay dock with two speakers, internally-adjustable rear view mirrors, speed-sensing door locks, power windows, central locking, and power steering to name a few. In terms of safety, the Alto gets two airbags and ABS.



Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Baleno and XL6 in the CNG guise and this is the third car in the last month from their stables to get a factory-fitted CNG kit, the Grand Vitara is also going to get the CNG kit soon. The CNG variant of the Alto K10 is Rs 96,000 dearer than the current petrol model.



Story: Sumesh Soman



