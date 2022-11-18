McLaren Automotive Arrive in India

McLaren Automotive have launched their operations in India by inaugurating their first showroom in Mumbai along with taking the wraps of the new McLaren 765LT Spider. The 765LT Spider it houses 4.0-litre V8 that makes 765 hp and 800 Nm of torque.



McLaren Automotive will operate as McLaren Mumbai, represented by Infinity Cars and will manage the first official McLaren showroom in India. This showroom facility is backed by a dedicated service center operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. The new service center will focus on providing seamless customer experience to support McLaren’s long-term growth in India.

“We are honored to commence our journey as McLaren Mumbai and have it in our offering. We are confident that we can deliver McLaren’s engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Our vanguard showroom is now open for business,” said Lalit Choudary, Chairman and Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai



The supercar manufacturer will offer models including the Everyday McLaren GT and the first ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura. The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the legendary LT product family.

“We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breath of our model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Kia Deliver 200 Units of EV6 in India