Kia Deliver 200 Units of EV6 in India

Kia have delivered 200 units of the EV6 in India since its launch in India. Deliveries started a month ago and the car already had an order pipeline of 355 units before the launch.





It is the first EV from the manufacturer and the flagship EV of the brand launched at a price of Rs 59.95 lakh. Apart from the EV6, the company sells Sonet, Seltos, Carens and Carnival, all ICE cars. The EV6 is based on the E-GMP platform housing a 77.4 kWh battery coupled with a dual-motor and a single-motor configuration. The single motor variant sends 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque to the rear wheels and the dual motor variant sends 325 hp and 605 Nm of torque to all the wheels. The company claims a range of 708 Km on a single charge.

It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes and a claimed 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.



Noteworthy features include drive modes, Vehicle to Load (V2L), connected tech, surround view monitoring, Meridian sound system, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, AR heads up display and sunroof.



With the EV6, the carmaker is also working on another EV that is expected by 2025 and with that the manufacturer is actively building and charging ecosystem in country, the company has installed charging stations at the Gurugram and Kochi dealership, and plans to install 15 charging stations in 12 cities. Kia recently teased the updated Seltos that is slated for debut in the US later this week. The same updates are likely to make it to the model sold here by early 2023.





Story: Sumesh Soman

