Three-row Kia Global Debut on December 16

The three-row Kia is internally known as the Kia KY and may be officially christened the Kia Carens but we’ll have to wait a while to find out. Until December 16, to be precise.

The three-row Kia is expected to come with both petrol and diesel engine options and the manufacturer have confirmed that it will reach India. The KY is essentially a three-row version of the popular Seltos SUV and we hope to see it in the showrooms from early 2022. The car will have styling that is similar to the current crop of Kia cars and is rumoured to have a rather spacious cabin as well. Word on the street is that this car will have more room in the third row than all of its rivals.

Under the bonnet, this car will have the same 1.5-litre petrol or diesel engines that currently do duty in the Seltos. So, we can expect the power and torque figures to be similar. Once launched, it will be interesting to see how the three-row Kia takes on the Hyundai Alcazar.

Story: Joshua Varghese

