Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max Launched

Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max have been launched at a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh and the top Max variant goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.





The Prime variant gets a 30.2-kWh battery with a 3.3-kW charging option and the Max houses a 40.5-kWh battery with a 3.3-kW and a 7.2-kW charging unit. The Nexon Prime claims a range of 312 km and the Max claims a good 437 km. The latest software iterations can be installed at the nearest dealerships from January 15, 2023.



The feature list for the Nexon Prime includes projector headlamps and LED DRLs, push-button start, digital TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, ‘ZConnect’ connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity, Harman infotainment system and automatic climate control to name a few. The top trim of the Nexon Max boasts of interior features like leatherette seats with ventilation, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, cabin air purifier, electric sunroof, seven-inch floating infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers, along with 16-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control and shark fin antenna to name a few. Nexon EV bookings are open and deliveries for the new Max variant will commence from April 2023.



Commenting on these new additions, Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV, has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Apollo Tyres Open Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad