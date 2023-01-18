Apollo Tyres Open Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Apollo Tyres have announced the launch of a Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) in Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government.





An MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana and Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres Ltd, in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Honourable Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, and E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotions and External Relations, Goverment of Telangana. The MoU signing and exchange took place after a meeting between the two parties during the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos. This is the second Digital Innovation Centre for Apollo Tyres, with the first one being in London.

The Digital Innovation Centre will use new-age technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Block Chain (BC) to help develop and deliver new business models and market-leading customer service.

Post the MoU exchange, K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, Government of Telangana, said “Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. Therefore, Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre. The DIC will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem, and I thank Neeraj Kanwar and Apollo Tyres for choosing Hyderabad as the location for their second DIC.”

On the launch of the second Digital Innovation Centre, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Digitalisation is one of the key pillars for achieving our FY26 vision; setting up of this Digital Innovation Centre, along with the one in London, is part of our digital strategy. I would like to express my gratitude to the Telangana Government who helped us in setting up this Centre. I am looking forward to the DIC helping us solve complex business issues and process transformation, resulting in significant financial benefits to the organisation.”

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, added “Telangana has been a strong proponent of emerging technologies and has implemented several initiatives such as the Blockchain Hub and T-AIM which has put us on the map. The collaboration with T-Hub can lead to great synergies for the Digital Innovation Centre, and I am excited to see the fruits of this partnership.”

Apollo Tyres have tied up with global digital leaders, along with leading universities and respective governments for the development of strategic digital applications at these Digital Innovation Centres in Hyderabad and London.

Story: Sumesh Soman

