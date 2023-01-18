Maruti Suzuki Recall Over 17,000 Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki recall 17,362 cars for inspection and to fix a potential fault with the airbag controller. The recall includes vehicles manufactured from December 8, 2022 to January 12, 2023. The models that have been affected comprise Grand Vitara, Baleno, Eeco, Alto K10, Brezza and S-Presso.



The company has notified the customers that possess vehicles manufactured during the above-mentioned timeline to not use the cars until the car is inspected and fixed in case the fault exists. The company’s authorised service centres will contact the customers and assist them through the process.



An official statement from the company read, “the recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.”



This is not the first time the company has issued a recall. Maruti Suzuki issued a recall of over 9,000 vehicles to fix defective front-row seat belts a month ago. The company issued another recall in September 2022 in regard to faulty seat belts.

Story: Sumesh Soman

