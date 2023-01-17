Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Parts Distribution Network

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the opening of Vijaya Auto Drive, a Toyota Genuine Parts Distributor in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Toyota will appoint 20 Exclusive Toyota Genuine Parts Distributors, such as this, in the first quarter of 2023, with the goal of serving the needs of about 3,000 retailers and garages nationwide. This is part of Toyota’s commitment to providing customers with genuine parts of the highest quality available on the market. The appointment of such distributors will further improve ease and availability of Toyota Genuine Spare Parts and Accessories, guaranteeing a safer drive. Safety is Toyota’s top priority.

The country’s merchants, mechanics, and other outlets will be able to purchase Toyota Genuine Parts and Accessories thanks to the exclusive Parts Distributors. This channel will collaborate with the Toyota Authorized Dealer Network and the internet marketplace Toyota Parts Connect (www.toyotapartsconnect.in), expanding customer convenience and reach.

Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Considering the basic idea of Client First, we are continuously working to give the greatest services at all customer touch points. With the hiring of Vijaya Auto Drive in Bangalore, we want to reaffirm our dedication to both safety and the availability of authentic components in accordance with market demands. Additionally, by delivering prompt service and fostering customer confidence and faith in the brand, this project will enhance the customer experience and guarantee total peace of mind.

Twenty Toyota Genuine Parts Distributors are being appointed in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, as well as in Chandigarh, Karnal, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati, Raipur, Patna, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Hubli, and Madurai, serving customers in both cities and towns and extending its reach to remote areas. TKM currently has over 530 customer touch points.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Mahindra XUV 400 Electric Launched from Rs 15.99 Lakh