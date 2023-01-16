Mahindra XUV 400 Electric Launched from Rs 15.99 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric has been launched at a price of Rs 15.99 lakh and it will be available in two variants – XUV 400 EC and EL. The top variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh.





Available in two variants, the Mahindra XUV 400 EC is powered by a 34.5-kWh battery and the EL by a 39.4-kWh battery. The XUV 400’s electric motor provides a power of 110 kW (150 hp) and a torque of 310 Nm. The company also claims a range of 375 km and 456 km for the XUV 400 EC and the 400 EL respectively. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.3 seconds, and a top speed of 150 km/h. Operating in the C-SUV segment, the Mahindra XUV 400 is 4,200 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to the roof). The vehicle also comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards. The XUV 400 offers three drive modes – Fun, Fast, and Fearless. The EC will come with a 3.3-kW and a 7.2-kW charging option, while the EL only gets a 7.2-kW charging unit.

The new XUV 400 gets a seven-inch infotainment system equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the BlueSense PlusApp offers 60-plus mobile app-based connected features, including accessibility to nearby charging points, Mahindra service stations, track vehicle location and many more powerful and useful features. The car also gets over-the-air updates to its firmware.



The XUV 400 EV retains all its learnings from the XUV 300 Global NCAP rating as it is built on a five-star rated platform and comes with class-leading safety features. It is equipped with safety equipment such as six airbags, disc brakes for all wheels, ISOFIX seats and more.

The E-SUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The E-SUV comes with a standard warranty of three years / unlimited km and will additionally come with a warranty of eight years or 160,000 km (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV 400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV 400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aim to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV 400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.

Story: Sumesh Soman

