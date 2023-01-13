2023 Hyderabad E-Prix in 30 Days

With just 30 days left for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship “2023 Hyderabad E-Prix”, Mumbai hosted a “30 days to go countdown” event on Thursday evening.





For the first time this event is taking place in India, it will be held near the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. It is part of a four-year agreement that will see the event held in India through 2026. The “30 Days To Go Countdown” which began with a Ganesh Vandana by the Colors of India was graced by Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, Greenko and Ace Group. The event finale had a special performance by Dharavi Rocks, highlighting sustainability

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “We are very glad to welcome the Formula E team to Mumbai and happy that they chose to celebrate this important milestone here at the Gateway of India. The Formula E World Championship coming to India has made us all proud. In keeping with the true spirit of progress, this championship will power us through to a sustainable future.”

K.T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister of IT, Industries and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana spoke at the event and noted, “The Formula E World Championship coming to Hyderabad and India for the first time ever is a testament to the direction of progress India has taken. Sustainable mobility is the way to go for a cleaner, greener future. We are proud to be hosting this international event in Hyderabad and welcome all of India to come witness this race.“ said, “Today’s Mumbai countdown marks a step towards a momentous event in acknowledgement of an urgent need to decarbonise the economy including the transport & mobility sector. 30 Days from now, India will be at the forefront of Electric Vehicle racing, hosting its first-ever Formula E race in partnership with the Govt. of Telangana and support from the Govt. of India. We will accelerate our race to ensure that India Drives the future of sustainability and decarbonisation. I welcome you all to witness history in making with the first of its kind race on 11th February 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad.”

2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, is being hosted by Ace Nxt gen in association with The Government of Telangana and Formula E. Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the 16 races for the 9th season of the championship which will be organised between January and July 2023

The ticket sales which went live on January 4 have received an overwhelming response from fans around the world. Organisers have categorised the tickets into four categories based on the vantage points on the track: Ace Grandstands, Premium Grandstands, Charged Grandstands, and Grandstands.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will participate, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322 km/h and its status as the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.

Story: Sumesh Soman

