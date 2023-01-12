Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Breaks Cover

Maruti Suzuki Jimny makes its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the company has also opened bookings for the same at the Nexa dealerships.





Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology, mated to this engine is a five-speed manual/four-speed automatic transmission. The engine puts out a good 105 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque. The Jimny is equipped with the company’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. The 4WD transfer case lets you shift seamlessly from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on the go. Shifting to 4L (low-range transfer gear) drive mode gives the JIMNY maximum torque and traction for challenging off-road terrains.



The Jimny is based on a ladder-on-frame chassis that is 3985 mm long, 1645 mm wide and 1720 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2590 mm. The exterior features include 15-inch wheels, round LED headlamps, rugged body cladding, fog lamps, headlight washers, round LED headlamps, and square-shaped taillight unit to name a few. The interiors feature a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, Arkayms sound system, cruise control, engine start/stop switch among other features. In terms of safety, the Jimny comes with hill hold assist, descent control, ABS, EBD, ESP and six airbags with brake assist.

Story: Sumesh Soman

