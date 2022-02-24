Tata Motors introduces Special Kaziranga Editions For Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India

Tata Motors have just revealed their intention to auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to IPL fans, with the successful bidder donating 100% of the revenues to Kaziranga Wildlife Conservation initiatives.

Tata Motors have officially unveiled the new ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs,’ with prices starting at Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Punch, Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Nexon, Rs 20.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Harrier, and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Safari. This new edition is inspired by India’s vast geographical and ecological diversity, as well as the country’s magnificent national parks.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

The new edition of the Tata Punch introduces a slew of new features. It’s now upholstered in a unique Earthy Beige leatherette. Granite Black roof rails, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and a piano-black front grille are among the exterior alterations. Only the top-spec Creative trim will be offered for the Punch Kaziranga Edition.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition

The ventilated front-row seats, air purifier, and electro-chromatic IRVM are all specific to the Tata Nexon in its new iteration. Other stylistic differences include black-painted alloy wheels, Granite Black roof rails and body cladding, Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, Tropical Wood console finish, and a piano-black grille. The Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition will only be available in the XZ+ model.

Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition

The new Kaziranga Edition of the company’s mid-size SUV, the Harrier, will be available in the XZ+ and XZA+ grades. In its new guise, it has ventilated front seats, iRA linked car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, and more. New Earthy Beige upholstery, Tropical Wood finish for the dashboard, Black-painted alloy wheels, and Granite Black finish for the body cladding and front grille are among the cosmetic differences.

Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition

Tata Safari, the company’s flagship SUV, will be available in the Kaziranga Edition in XZ+ and XZA+ models in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. It continues to receive the existing ones in terms of. It does, however, receive some minor updates. Dual-tone Earthy Beige upholstery, Tropical Wood dashboard finish, and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels are among the changes. Granite Black roof rails, front grille, and body cladding are also included.

Check out the official commercial for the Kaziranga Edition SUVs

Story by Kurt Morris