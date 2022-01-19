Tata Motors Launch Tigor iCNG and Tiago iCNG

Tata Motors have launched the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG in India with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and using in-house iCNG technology .

Tata Motors have officially introduced thier compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Tiago and Tigor vehicles in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Tata Motors are ensuring that no powertrain options are left unexplored as they look to tap into the expanding market for automobiles fitted with CNG kits. Equipping the Tiago and Tigor with iCNG kits could help them improve their chances in cities where CNG stations are plentiful. Tata had already begun taking pre-orders for both models last week. Depending on the region and variant, the carmaker charges a token amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 86 hp and 113 Nm, the same as their petrol version. However, due to the use of CNG, the power output is lower than the petrol version, which has 73 hp and 95 Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission is available on the iCNG variants.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG are equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and cornering stability control, as well as iCNG kit safety with leak-resistant technology, among other features. It also has a “close fuel lid” alarm that doesn’t let the car start if the fuel lid is open and also has a message flashing on the instrument cluster.

As the CNG fuel tank takes up the majority of the trunk area in both the Tiago and Tigor, there is very little room for luggage in the trunk. As a result, consumers who want the iCNG version’s cheaper operating expenses will have to sacrifice luggage carrying capacity. Both cars are now 100 kg heavier as a result of the iCNG kit, but they have best-in-class ground clearance of 165 mm.



The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG will fight against the Tata and Tiago iCNG.

Here are the variant wise prices of the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG (all prices ex-showroom)



Tata Tiago XE – Rs 6,09,900

Tata Tiago XM – Rs 6,39,900

Tata Tiago XT – Rs 6,69,900

Tata Tiago XZ+ – Rs 7,52,900

Tata Tigor XZ – Rs 7,69,900

Tata Tigor XZ+ – Rs 8,29,900

