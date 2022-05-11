Škoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition SUV Launched in India at Rs 15.99 Lakh

The Kushaq, like the Monte Carlo variations of previous Škoda automobiles, has altered aesthetic components and other amenities that give it a sportier appearance.



The Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has been released in India by Škoda Auto India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15,99,000 lakh. The Kushaq Monte Carlo comes in four different models, the most expensive of which is the 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG, which costs Rs 19,49,000 lakh. This is the second automobile in India to use the Monte Carlo badge, which honours Škoda’s triumph in the World Rally Championships.



The Škoda Kushaq Monte Carlo features a Signature Grille with a Glossy Black Surround, R17 Dual-tone Vega 43.18 cms alloys, Monte Carlo Fender Garnish in place of the Škoda badge, contrasting glossy Carbon Steel paint roof with an Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch Technology, and a Monte Carlo Fender Garnish in place of the Škoda badge. Glossy Black has replaced the chrome Škoda and Kushaq lettering at the rear.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo’s cabin features Red and Black Dual-Tone Upholstery with Ruby Red Metallic Inserts, continuing the car’s race background. The dashboard gets a 25.4 cm Infotainment System with Škoda Play Apps and a red motif, while the driver’s instrument console gets a 20.32 cm Virtual Cockpit with a red theme.



Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda AUTO India, commented on the Monte Carlo’s launch. “With our recent successes and our biggest ever month in India, it was only apt that we celebrated with a badge that embodies the Spirit of Victory at Škoda. The Monte Carlo is a car that appeals to the heart, to one willing to go the extra mile for the unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics. The Monte Carlo highlights a discrete sense of style. It is an homage to the fact that you are driving a name soaked in pedigree and legacy of rally sport, providing a thrilling experience.”





Tornado Red and Candy White will be the only colours available for the Škoda Kushaq Monte Carlo. Furthermore, the KushaqMonte Carlo’s 1.0 TSI engine comes equipped with Start-Stop Recuperation, which increases fuel efficiency. The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI will be distinguished from its 1.0 TSI stablemate by Sporty Red callipers in the front wheels, which will be the first visual difference between the two engines.





It competes with special editions of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, such as the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition and Kia Seltos X-Line, which, like the Kushaq Monte Carlo, receive visual modifications. The Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition is a great addition to the Škoda India line up and enthusiasts of the brand will be happy with this product.

Story by Kurt Morris