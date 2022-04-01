Škoda Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG Review, Specs, Price in India

The new Škoda Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG is a premium, powerful and thrilling sedan worth every penny if class-leading performance is all you’re looking for.

























Story: Sarmad Kadiri

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Specification:

Model: Škoda Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG Style

Price: Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 1,498 cc, in-line four, turbo-petrol

Max Power: 150 hp at 5,000-6,000 rpm

Max Torque: 250 Nm at 1,600-3,500 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, twist beam axle rear

Weight: 1,285 kg

With the Škoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI, Škoda Auto India hope to create a niche category of sedans purely for the enthusiasts. Yes, this is the most powerful car in its class. But it costs over Rs 2 lakh more than the 1.0 TSI (variant to variant). Which explains why the Czech brand expects the bigger engine car to make up for roughly 15 to 20 per cent of total Slavia sales. (Also Read: Škoda Slavia 1.0 TSI Review)

We got our hands on the 1.5 TSI dual-clutch automatic version and the familiar engine felt suprememly potent in the more aerodynamic and light Slavia. This four-cylinder, turbo-petrol makes 150 hp and 250 Nm and the seven-speed DSG is probably the only auto ’box that can fully exploit these numbers. This combination, along with the class-leading ride quality, makes the Slavia 1.5 the most thrilling sedan in its price range. Put the pedal to the metal and it just rockets ahead fearlessly thanks to the lightning-fast and smooth shifts of the DSG. You can take control with the steering-mounted shifters by working each gear a little more.

Like most turbo engines, the 1.5 TSI offers a strong mid-range and an equally entertaining top end. Not surprisingly, the Slavia doesn’t shy away from hitting the 6,600-rpm red-line which simply elevates the entire driving experience. You can hear the motor’s growl in the cabin, but it only prods you to go faster.

And when you want to take it easy, the widespread torque keeps the car cruising comfortably in higher gears. This Škoda is also equipped with the fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology which promises to return 18.41 km/l when driven with a light foot. The problem is that the only reason for spending the extra money is for the hair-raising performance. As with turbo-petrol units, to get peak performance one has to compromise on efficiency, so expect real-world figures to be much lower than claimed.

The biggest chink in the armour is that the more expensive and powerful version looks identical to the more docile 1.0 TSI. It could do with some special “RS” or “Monte Carlo” treatment, cooler wheels, and, maybe, even a more evident rear spoiler. The more premium version should’ve looked the part. Hope Škoda India are listening.