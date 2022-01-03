Škoda Kodiaq 2022 Facelift: Need to Know

The Škoda Kodiaq facelift has just begun to roll off the assembly line at Škoda’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra, with the launch of this luxury SUV just around the corner on January 10th.

Let’s take a look at the key details for the new updated Škoda Kodiaq.

Design

The Kodiaq had a mid-life facelift in April 2021 and that model received new styling that included significantly altered bumpers, headlamps, and tail-lamps, as well as a reworked grille which is in line with the new Škoda design language. Now, Škoda India is all set to introduce the Sportline variant

Of the Kodiaq, which replaces the chrome trim on the regular car with various blacked-out features that gives it a sportier look overall.

Interiors

The new Kodiaq is supposed to come well-equipped in terms of functionality. It will have an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with updated software), a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags, and other features. A larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen is available as an optional extra on the global Kodiaq facelift, but it is unclear whether it will be available on the India-spec car.

Engine

The most noticeable change is that Škoda have made an engine swap. The pre-facelift Kodiaq had a single 150-hp, 2.0-litre, diesel engine, but the new one will only be available with a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine with 190 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

Safety

ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system are among the vehicle’s safety and convenience features.

Expected Price

Expect a price increase as well, with units costing upwards of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for a detailed review coming out soon.

Story: Kurt Morris