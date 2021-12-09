Škoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI Style AT – Long Term Review

“Kushaq” broadly means “king” in Sanskrit… and our very own king arrived at the Car India office with unusual fanfare

Total: 5,463 km

Driven: 1,509 km

Likes: Road manners, peppy turbocharged engine

Dislikes: Ride on the firmer side

A few weeks ago, when the Škoda Kushaq joined our long-term fleet, its ‘Tornado’ red colour seemed to have intrigued rain gods and triggered monsoon-like rainfall in the middle of winter. Or so it seemed. Thankfully, the Škoda Kushaq had me covered in this unusual weather as I ran around town for shoots and domestic chores. With some semiconductor sorcery, the wipers come on magically and so do the bright headlamps, all of which makes driving this Škoda such a breeze (no puns intended).

The other highlight is the light electric steering, the tall seating, and the excellent view the driver gets from the large glass area. The cherry on top has to be the peppy 1.0-litre TSI with the six-speed automatic, which just loves to be driven hard. Obviously, we never leave an opportunity to belt this three-cylinder mill. The downside is that when revved to the limit, the fuel-efficiency takes a severe beating, tumbling to single-digit numbers. With fuel prices skyrocketing, it’s not the most intelligent way to drive, but definitely a lot more entertaining. Drive it sensibly and it will return a decent 10.5 km to a litre. The suspension, like all Škoda cars, is also well-sorted; it is neither too soft nor too uncomfortably firm. This helps the Škoda Kushaq remain flat and composed at high speeds and even when cornering, though some severe ruts can be felt clearly filtering through.

No denying that it’s a great package, but there’s a lot more to discover. Which we will do in the coming months. First up is a quick drive to Lonavala for the Valley Run and India Bike Week. So, watch this space.

