Renault India Price Hike from 2023

Renault have announced that it will increase prices across its range of cars, effective from January 2023. The reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation and also due to regulatory obligations.





Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, two design centres, 500 sales and more than 500 service touchpoints.

Going forward, Renault will continue with its product offensive strategy in India and will work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. Renault plans to bring several new innovations in products and services for diversified Indian customers.

Together with launching products of global repute, Renault has a strong ‘India strategy’ with a heavy emphasis on localisation in its current and future range of products, offering customers a compelling value proposition.



Currently, the brand has three four-wheelers in its product portfolio – Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

We can expect the brand to bring back the Duster to expand its portfolio.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Price Hike from 2023