New Mahindra Scorpio Teased Ahead Of Debut

Mahindra has officially previewed the next Scorpio for the first time, partially unveiling the SUV’s front-end design as well as the headlights.



The impending all-new Scorpio has been dubbed “the big daddy of SUVs” by Mahindra. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most eagerly anticipated SUVs in India, and this is the first time the company has publicly teased the vehicle. Previously, released spy images revealed various specifics about the SUV’s interiors and exteriors.



The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio has previously been revealed through leaked pictures. According to spy pictures, the all-new Scorpio will maintain its large dimensions and road presence. The SUV will also have the same butch style that it is known for, with the ladder on frame architecture, making it a good off-roader.



According to additional leaked images, the 2018 Mahindra Scorpio will have completely new interiors as well. The dual-tone inside concept will be carried over to the upholstery of “the big daddy of SUVs.” It will also have a new larger infotainment screen system. Furthermore, the new Mahindra Scorpio’s instrument cluster has been improved to display additional information. The speedometer and tachometer are displayed on the sides, while other important information is presented in the centre.



The new Mahindra Scorpio is set to go on sale later this year. Two engine options are planned to be available: a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.



In a few months, the new Mahindra Scorpio will make its market debut. The next Mahindra Scorpio, codenamed Z101, will compete in the Indian market against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Tata Harrier, with a fresh design, premium interior, and the newest amenities typical of recent Mahindra cars. The Mahindra Z101, also known as the new Mahindra Scorpio, was designed in Mumbai by Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S.) and engineered in Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.



Story By Kurt Morris