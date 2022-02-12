Mahindra EVs To Make Their Concept Debut This July

Mahindra have revealed their electric SUVs concepts under the ‘Born Electric Vision,’ with a complete reveal scheduled for July this year.



Mahindra have teased three SUV concepts under their Born Electric sub-brand, indicating that the Indian automaker is taking a different approach to sustainable mobility. These are the initial concepts from Pratap Bose’s new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) design lab in the UK.

Mahindra’s team of global designers, engineers, and experts have created an electrifying presence and exhilarating performance for you. Mahindra is revealing its Born Electric Vision starting today. July 2022 will be here soon.”

The teaser video, which has been uploaded on Mahindra’s social media accounts, depicts all three automobiles in silhouette, with only their headlight and taillight units visible. There’s also a clear indication of the design language, implying that Mahindra’s electric vehicles will be distinct from current ICE versions

Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence & exhilarating performance brought to you by our team of global designers and experts. Coming soon | July 2022 Follow @born_electric to stay plugged-in. #BornElectricVision pic.twitter.com/mZO34Qa3PU — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 11, 2022

Mahindra’s forthcoming electric cars were unveiled as part of the company’s Born Electric Vision, a new platform that would house the company’s full EV lineup. Pratap Bose, who has been important in redesigning the style of current generation Tata Motors cars, is the man behind these concept vehicles. Mahindra’s electric vehicle designs will be developed at the company’s new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the United Kingdom.

The teaser video was released just one day after the automaker said that it would reveal its electric vehicle ambitions for India in the coming days. It also announced that in the second half of next year, a fully electric version of its popular XUV300 SUV will be released.

By 2025, Mahindra expects to have the first of its Born EVs on the market. Until then, Mahindra will fight in India’s burgeoning EV market with vehicles like the XUV300 Electric, which will compete against Tata’s lineup of inexpensive, long-range EVs.

Story by Kurt Morris